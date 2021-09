Cosmonautas finalizan con éxito caminata para conectar la electricidad entre el módulo Naúka y la EEI

Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov concluded their spacewalk at 6:35pm ET after 7 hrs and 54 min. It is the first of up to 11 spacewalks to prepare the new Nauka multipurpose laboratory module for operations in space. https://t.co/UNu3ooPXpq

— International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 3, 2021