Coronavirus cumple seis meses como emergencia de salud de importancia internacional

This week marks 6 months since @WHO declared #COVID19 a public health emergency of international concern, when there were less than 100 cases outside of #China & no deaths.

As of today, there have been more than 16 million cases reported & 640,000 deaths.https://t.co/4KdzNMSniB pic.twitter.com/Ndj8rfcqA7

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 27, 2020