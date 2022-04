Congresista de EEUU pide quitar visas a diputados mexicanos que apoyaron a Rusia

Members of the Mexican Congress participating in the “Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee” should not be allowed to enter, travel, or invest in the US.

I urge @SecBlinken & @SecMayorkas to revoke their visas and any foreign official that does not condemn Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/USscy50KOl

— Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) April 5, 2022