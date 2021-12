Cazas rusos interceptan aviones estadounidenses y franceses en el mar Negro

The Russian MoD said three Russian Su-27 fighters were scrambled to meet French Mirage-2000 and Rafale fighters with a KC-135 tanker, and US CL-600 Artemis and RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea today. 288/https://t.co/wc5yg60HDM pic.twitter.com/5V5Zr0Yola

— Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 9, 2021