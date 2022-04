Campaña mundial de apoyo a Ucrania recauda más de 10 mil 100 millones de euros

Today we raised 9.1 billion euros for the people fleeing the invasion, inside Ukraine and abroad. And more will come!

We will continue providing support.

And once the bombs have stopped falling, we will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country. #StandUpForUkraine pic.twitter.com/Phpyyl0QZW

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 9, 2022