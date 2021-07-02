Inicio  /  Últimas noticias
ESTADOS UNIDOS

Emiten alerta de tornado en Washington y Arlington, Virginia

Se pide a ciudadanos mantenerse alejados de las ventanas

Rosslyn, en Virginia, Estados Unidos (Twitter: @DildineWTOP)

El Servicio Meteorológico de Estados Unidos emitió una advertencia por tornado que incluye a Washington y Arlington, Virginia.

En la alerta se pide a ciudadanos mantenerse alejados de las ventanas por viento muy fuerte inminente.

Usuarios de redes sociales compartieron la fuerza de los vientos.

