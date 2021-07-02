Emiten alerta de tornado en Washington y Arlington, Virginia

El Servicio Meteorológico de Estados Unidos emitió una advertencia por tornado que incluye a Washington y Arlington, Virginia.
National Weather Service to survey damage to make preliminary assessment as to whether tornado touched down along path from Arlington to National Mall to around Capitol Heights in Prince George's County pic.twitter.com/Hv9nCoyf9W
— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 2, 2021
En la alerta se pide a ciudadanos mantenerse alejados de las ventanas por viento muy fuerte inminente.
Tornado Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA, Glassmanor MD until 9:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/XHiZyCV3D5
— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) July 2, 2021
Usuarios de redes sociales compartieron la fuerza de los vientos.
Construction debris flies from a building in @capitolriverfront Thursday night. ⚠️ Reader said these boards coming fr construction on 2 buildings near L & 1st St SE, near @nationals stadium. “they were just flying by,” said the camera person. “Could have killed someone.” pic.twitter.com/GnyOiC3Wvp
— HillRag DC (@HillRagDC) July 2, 2021
Con información de FOROtv
